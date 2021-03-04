$0.23 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 440,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,798. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Interface by 80.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Interface by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

