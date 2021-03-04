$0.23 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Interface by 80.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Interface by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
