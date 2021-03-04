-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). LendingTree posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $20.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.97. 35,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.99. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.