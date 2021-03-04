-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). Hexcel reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 1,488,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.