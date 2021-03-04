-$0.11 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 740,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

