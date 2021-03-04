$0.09 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Constellium posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 2,832,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,314. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

