$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,943.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,606,463. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

