$0.07 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.16 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.