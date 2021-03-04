$0.04 EPS Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Maverix Metals reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

