$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 247,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

