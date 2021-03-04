$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.01). Everi posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Everi by 432.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Everi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

