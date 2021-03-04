-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

