Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a $74.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.64% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,547. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,882 shares of company stock worth $1,711,470 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.