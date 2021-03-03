Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -227.65 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.