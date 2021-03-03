zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €163.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €202.00 ($237.65). 12,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is €199.54 and its 200-day moving average is €164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 106.77. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52 week high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.