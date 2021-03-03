ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.11 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

