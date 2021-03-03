Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $36.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,930,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,961. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 477.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

