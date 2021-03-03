Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.79 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.37 and its 200 day moving average is $412.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

