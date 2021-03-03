Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.59-3.65 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.37 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.04.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

