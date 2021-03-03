Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of ZBH opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.