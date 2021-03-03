Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 36,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

