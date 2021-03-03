Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zendesk worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,804 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,451. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

