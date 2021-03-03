Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Short Interest Update

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZBISF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Zenabis Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
Zenabis Global Company Profile
