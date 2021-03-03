Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Short Interest Update

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZBISF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Zenabis Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Zenabis Global Company Profile

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

