Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0597 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $862.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.09 or 0.00946642 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00114816 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004315 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

