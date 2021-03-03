Zelman & Associates Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Hold

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE RKT opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

