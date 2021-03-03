Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to “Strong-Buy”

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

