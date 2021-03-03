Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Buy”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 153,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

