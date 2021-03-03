Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to “Hold”

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSKY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 864,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,918. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

