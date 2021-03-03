Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

