Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

