Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,060.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,864. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 6.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $87,807,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 342,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.