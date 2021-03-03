Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $51.08 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

