Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Power.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of AT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 1,352,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,395. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

