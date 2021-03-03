Zacks: Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $514.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

