Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,062,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 427,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

