Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.05 Million

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report sales of $97.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.01 million to $101.08 million. Euronav posted sales of $383.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $648.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $680.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $861.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.04 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

