Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Establishment Labs.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,678. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

