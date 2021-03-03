Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Establishment Labs.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.
ESTA opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
