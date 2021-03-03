Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report sales of $18.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. eGain reported sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $76.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 170,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in eGain by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

