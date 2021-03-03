Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.99. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Caterpillar by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,752,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,972,000 after buying an additional 219,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $215.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

