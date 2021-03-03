Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

YUMC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.