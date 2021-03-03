Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post $377.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.30 million and the lowest is $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 119,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

