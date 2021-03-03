Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $480.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.80 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $477.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 602,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,862. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

