Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after buying an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.