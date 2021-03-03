Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce sales of $690,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $1.58 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.51 million, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

