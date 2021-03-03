Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $65.51. 7,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $85.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

