Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 1,631,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,002. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

