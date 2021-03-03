Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $479.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.10 million and the highest is $484.10 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $472.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 99,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,268. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

