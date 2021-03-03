Zacks: Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

AMSF opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.