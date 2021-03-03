Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report $129.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the highest is $131.60 million. Stratasys posted sales of $132.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $552.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.40 million to $562.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $625.27 million, with estimates ranging from $622.73 million to $627.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,681. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

