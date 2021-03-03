Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.
In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
SYBT traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
