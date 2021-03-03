Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

