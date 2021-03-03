Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

